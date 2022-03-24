One big inning cost Central in a 9-3 loss Wednesday night to Valley Vista of Surprise, Arizona.
Just after the Warriors' Alex Taylor hit a two-run home run to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the sixth, Central (5-3) gave up seven runs on no hits in the bottom of the inning.
Four Central pitchers issued eight walks and hit two batters in the inning, leading to seven runs on no hits. Two runs came home on passed balls.
Kyle Bambino led off the top of the seventh with a base hit, and a hit batter and walk loaded the bases. Kaden Gray grounded out, scoring Bambino, but Lewis Coonts hit a fly ball to right and Nathan Bailey was thrown out trying to score and ending the game.
Central walked 10 batters and struck out three — Valley Vista had only four hits. Central had five, with Bambino going 3 for 3.
The Warriors wrap up their spring break trip to Arizona tonight against Shadow Mountain of Phoenix.
College Lacrosse
Colorado Mesa’s men’s lacrosse team was outscored 5-2 in the second quarter Wednesday against No. 14 Florida Tech, and a second-half rally fell short in a 16-15 loss in Melbourne, Florida.
Trailing 7-6 at halftime, CMU (5-3) scored five times in the third quarter, with Braden Lowe connecting twice, but a goal with one second left by Florida Tech tied the match at 11-11.
Down 16-12, the No. 20 Mavericks scored three goals in a span of just more than three minutes, with AJ Switzer, Lowe and JJ Brummett scoring, but couldn’t come up with the tying goal.
James Steinke, Alex Blatt and Lowe each scored three goals, Switzer added two and Brummett, Dylan Checketts, Trent Pernell and Sergio Pelayo added one apiece for the Mavericks, who took 52 shots to the Panthers’ 35.
Beach Volleyball
After defeating California State University Northridge 4-1 in the first of two matches Wednesday against the Matadors, the Mavericks dropped a 3-2 decision in the second dual.
In the first match, CMU’s No. 1 team of Savannah Spitzer and Hahni Johnson dropped an 18-21, 21-10, 15-7 decision, but the rest of the Mavericks’ teams won in straight sets. The No. 2 team of Holly Schmidt and Macie Lachemann claimed a 21-14, 22-20 victory for their 10th win of the season, a single-season record for the young program. Jada Hall Jessa Megenhardt won 21-14, 21-19 at No. 3, Ara Norwood and Sierra Hunt won 21-17, 21-14 at No. 4, and Tye Wedhorn and Sabrina VanDeList’s 21-18, 21-11 win at No. 5 clinched the dual.
In the afternoon match, the Matadors won at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 to get the victory. Spitzer and Johnson won their No. 1 match 21-13, 21-6 over Lauren Eknoian and Emily Sparks, the same team they lost to earlier in the day. Wedhorn and VanDeList claimed a three-set victory at No. 5.