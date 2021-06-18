Prep Volleyball
Central hires Johnson as coach
Central High School announced Thursday that it has hired Nicole Johnson as its next head volleyball coach. Johnson is currently a teacher at Caprock Academy, as well as an assistant coach with the volleyball and boys basketball teams.
In college, Johnson played volleyball for Colorado Northwest Community College and ran cross country at Colorado Mesa University. She has served as an assistant volleyball coach at Grand Junction High School, as well as Midland High School in Texas.
CHSAA announces all-state teams
The Colorado High School Activities Association revealed its all-state teams Thursday.
Palisade's Kendyl MacAskill was a first-team selection in Class 4A. Bulldogs teammate Ella Yanowich and Montrose's Kelsey Rocco were honorable-mention picks.
In 3A, Cedaredge's Kammie Henderson was a second-team selection. Delta's Jillian Carlson and Erika Kuta were honorable-mention picks. In 2A, Meeker's Emma Luce was a first-team selection and Hotchkiss' Indigo Miller-Barnes was an honorable-mention choice.