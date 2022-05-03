Dylan Checketts earned two accolades Monday from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
The sophomore faceoff man for the Colorado Mesa men’s lacrosse team was announced as the conference academic player of the year in the morning, then in the afternoon was selected the defensive player of the week for the third time this season.
The Mavericks had six of the 12 selections to the academic first team, with seven others on the honor roll.
Checketts is the first CMU player to earn the men’s academic player of the year honor, which is voted upon by sports information directors at the four schools that participate in the sport. To be eligible, the student-athlete must have a 3.30 or higher GPA, be in at least their second year at the institution and be using a season of eligibility.
The pre-business administration major from Herriman, Utah has a perfect 4.00 grade point average.
The Mavs’ other first-team selections are Jed Brummett, Drew Eickelman, Hunter Holcomb, Trent Pernell and James Steinke. Anthony Boutwell, Riley Fisher, Dalton Goodale, Micah Payton, Colin Seedorf, Shane Starbuck and Tanner Stopkoski made the honor roll.
As the defensive player of the week, Checketts is coming off a game in which he won 17 faceoffs against Westminster. He’s second in the nation in face-off winning percentage (.725) and has an RMAC-leading 94 ground balls.
JUCO World Series
All tournament passes on sale
General admission and reserved passes for the 2022 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series are on sale.
General admission passes are $35. Reserved bleacher seating (sections Q, R, S, T) are $80, reserved stadium seating passes (sections E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L) are $140. All passes also have a ticketing fee.
Passes are available only online at jucogj.org under “Tournament.” Select “Purchase Tickets” and you will be directed to a seating chart, where you can select your seats and finalize your purchase.