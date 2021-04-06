College Baseball
CMU takes over No. 1 spot in poll
After winning six games in as many days, Colorado Mesa’s baseball team moved into the No. 1 spot in the national rankings Monday.
The Mavericks (18-2, 15-1 RMAC) received 239 votes to pass Tampa (9-2) in the Collegiate Baseball rankings. They have a key RMAC series at Suplizio Field starting Friday against No. 19 Metro State (21-3, 17-3).
Tickets for the series are on sale at CMUMavericks.com; tickets must be purchased online in advance or by calling 248-1503.
College Athletics
Five Mavs earn conference honors
Colorado Mesa athletes received five RMAC player of the week awards Monday, including sweeping the volleyball awards.
Freshman Sabrina VanDeList was selected the setter of the week for the third straight week. Sophomore middle blocker Savannah Spitzer repeated as the offensive player of the week and junior libero Kerstin Layman was voted the defensive player of the week, her second honor in the past three weeks.
The second-ranked Mavericks (14-0) host the RMAC Tournament starting Thursday at Brownson Arena.
Drew Eickelman was voted the men’s lacrosse defensive player of the week and goalkeeper Adelaine Charlsen was selected the women’s lacrosse defensive player of the week.