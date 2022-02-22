Brayden Kempel led the Colorado Mesa BMX cycling team to the USA Cycling Winter Nationals title over the weekend in Phoenix.
Kempel, a freshman, won the men’s national championship, and the CMU men won the omnium title to inch closer to a second straight overall national championship.
Through four of the five disciplines, CMU has 298 points in the overall team standings, with Marian University (Indiana) second with 265 and Lindsey Wilson College (Kentucky) third with 243. The final event is the national road race May 6-8 in Augusta, Georgia.
The women’s BMX team, led by a third-place finish from freshman Sierra Altendorf, finished third in the omnium behind Marian and Lindsey Wilson, which won the overall BMX title with 296 points. Marian was second with 292 and CMU third with 284.
Evan Schaefer was eighth in the men’s two days of racing, Callum Holloway was 10th, Max Austin 14th, Zaine Stenson 15th and Jonas Yockelson 21st. The men’s team won the Day 1 title and was second on Day 2.
On the women’s side, Georgina Grassie was sixth, Morgan Zimmerman 16th, Anna McDonough 22nd and Laney Arreola-Tuttle 23rd. The women’s team was third in both days of racing.
College Basketball
Turner earns third RMAC honor
Dani Turner’s final regular-season home weekend was one she won’t forget.
The fifth-year senior guard averaged 26 points and 3½ assists to help the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team beat Regis and No. 13 Colorado School of Mines, and on Monday was selected the RMAC women’s player of the week for the third time this season.
Turner shot 54% from the field and made all six of her 3-point attempts. Her 28 points against the Orediggers on Saturday were a season high and moved the Mavericks (21-4, 16-4 RMAC) into a tie for second place in the conference with CSU-Pueblo, one game behind Mines.
The Mavs play at Western Colorado on Thursday and at Fort Lewis on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.
The conference tournament seedings will be determined by a Ratings Percentage Index, and two victories could give CMU the overall No. 1 seed.