Colorado Mesa University’s Sabrina VanDeList and Kerstin Layman earned RMAC volleyball player of the week honors on Monday, and the Mavericks moved up the national rankings.
VanDeList was selected as the RMAC setter of the week for the seventh time in her career and Layman was voted the conference’s defensive player of the week for the fourth time.
The Mavericks (11-4, 6-2 RMAC) moved up two spots to No. 19 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches’ Association Division II Top 25.
VanDeList, a redshirt sophomore out of Severance, eclipsed the 2,000 career assist mark over the weekend, helping CMU hit .321 in their two matches.
Layman, a redshirt senior libero from Littleton, had 32 digs, an average of 4.57 per set, and made only one reception error. Fort Lewis and Western Colorado hit a combined .096 against the Mavericks’ defense.
College Golf
Mavs have solid second round
After shooting a combined 10-over-par on Monday morning in the opening round of the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational in Amarillo, Texas, the Colorado Mesa men’s golf team found its way back to par in the afternoon.
The afternoon round of 280 was the fifth-best team score of the round and allowed the Mavericks to move into a tie for seventh place.
Peter Grossenbacher shot even-par 140 in his two rounds and is tied for 13th overall. Grossenbacher made nine straight pars, then eagled No. 14, and had only one bogey in the first round.
Dakota Gillman is tied for 26th at 2-over 142, recovering in the afternoon to fire a 1-under 69 with five birdies.