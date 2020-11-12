College Football
CMU’s final game canceled
Colorado Mesa and West Texas A&M announced late Wednesday afternoon that they have mutually decided to cancel next week’s football game in Canyon, Texas.
CMU has temporarily halted athletics in the wake of rising COVID-19 numbers in Mesa County. West Texas will play Pittsburg State (Kansas) next week, which had been scheduled to play Western Colorado on Nov. 21. Western canceled the remaining two games on its schedule, including a game against CMU, and is moving to online classes the rest of the semester.
The cancellation of CMU’s final two games ends the Mavericks’ abbreviated season at 2-1.
College Volleyball
Mavs add outside hitter to team
Brooklynn Leggett, an outside/opposite hitter at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, has signed to play volleyball at Colorado Mesa.
The Mavericks, whose season begins in January, added the 6-foot high school standout, who was on the 2020 American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America watch list as a senior, on the first day of the November signing period.
Leggett is a two-time all-state player and played for Club V, which finished second in the open division at the 2020 AAU national championships.
“Brooklyn is a great athlete that jumps very well. She plays above the net, has a terminating arm swing and will be able to slow down the RMAC’s best with her block,” CMU coach Dave Fleming said in a release announcing the signing.
High School Football
All state championship games will be played at CSU-Pueblo stadium
All seven classifications will play their championship game on Colorado State University-Pueblo’s campus on Dec. 3, 4 and 5. This will be the first time ever that all state title games have been played in one location.
The 2A and 4A games will happen on Friday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. The next day, the 1A, 3A and 5A games will be played at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. As per current COVID-19 regulations in Pueblo, 1,400 fans will be allowed to attend each game.