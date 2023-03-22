Pablo Diaz del Castillo placed fourth and Colorado Mesa finished third in the Southern Colorado Masters men’s golf tournament Tuesday at Pueblo Country Club.
Diaz del Castillo shot rounds of 66, 69 and 75 for a 210 total, with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back. Yael Chahin tied for sixth at 212 after rounds of 69, 69 and 74. The Mavericks had a three-round team score of 848, trailing Colorado Christian’s 837 and Colorado School of Mines,which finished at 845.
Peter Grossenbacher and Cole Beyer also finished in the top 20, with Grossenbacher tied for 16th at 216 and Beyer one stroke back. Chris Tarmet shot a 223 to tie for 36th.
Women’s lacrosse
The Mavericks were outscored 5-1 in the third quarter after entering halftime tied 5-5 in a 13-7 loss to No. 19 Saint Leo on CMU’s spring trip to Florida.
The Mavs (3-2) fell behind 2-0, but Regan Wentz scored one goal and Kiley Davis two in the final 6:39 of the first quarter. Courtney Havel and Peyton Ivey scored in the second quarter to tie the game, but the Mavs, after tying the game 6-6, allowed seven straight goals and couldn’t dig out of the hole.
Saint Leo (7-2) took 23 of its 37 shots in the middle two quarters to pull away — CMU took 23 total shots, and only eight in the second half.
Colorado Mesa faces No. 8 Rollins College on Thursday and No. 6 Florida Southern on Saturday before opening RMAC play on April 1.
Beach Volleyball
Holly Schmidt won her 36th beach volleyball match, tying her for the program record with Ara Norwood, in Colorado Mesa’s 3-2 loss to Boise State. The Mavericks also lost to No. 12 Long Beach State 5-0 at Rosie’s Dog Beach in Long Beach, Calif.
Schmidt and Macie Lachemann rallied from a first-set loss to defeat Boise State’s No. 1 team of Sierra Land and Madison Nichols 17-21, 21-18, 15-11. Lachemann now has 34 career victories, right behind Schmidt and Norwood.
Savannah Ott and Hailey Peters won their No. 5 match 23-21, 21-19.