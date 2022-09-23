Triathlon
CMU hires Mathe as new coach
Jen Mathe will take over CMU's triathlon program in early October and will also be an assistant swim coach.
Mathe's hiring will allow Mickey Wender to concentrate on his duties as the head swimming and diving coach. Wender, who was the head triathlon coach from 2019-2021, became an assistant last season, when he and Kinsey Laine traded positions. Laine left CMU to start the new triathlon program at Cal Poly Humboldt.
Mathe, from Sacramento, California, has coached triathletes for 20 years. She founded One10 Performance in 2011 to coach age-group triathletes throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. She's also a certified athletic trainer and strength and conditioning coach as well as being a certified USA Triathlon and IRONMAN coach, among other certifications in cycling, track, running and swimming.
Mathe is a triathlete and races cyclocross, and her husband, Josh, is a coach, nutritionist and an ultra-distance runner. She said in a release announcing her hiring earlier this week that they're eager to explore the outdoor opportunities on the Western Slope.
CMU's triathlon team has won the past three Women's Collegiate Triathlon West Regional qualifiers and finished fourth at the past two national championships.
“I'm excited to work with such a talented squad towards a common goal and help the team get to the next level,” Mathe said in the release. “I'm passionate about women's sports and especially women's triathlon emerging as a new NCAA sport and am excited for this opportunity to help the sport, and women's sports in general, progress.”
Swimming and Diving
Mesa men, women picked to repeat as RMAC champs
After dominating the conference and placing both its men's and women's teams in the top six in the nation last season, CMU is the overwhelming choice to repeat as conference swimming and diving champions this season.
Both teams received all but one first-place vote — coaches cannot vote for their own teams — to win their fifth consecutive RMAC titles, which will be determined Feb. 8-11 at El Pomar Natatorium.
The women's team scored a record 1,323.5 points at last year's conference championship on the way to a program-best fifth-place finish at nationals, crowning the first individual swimming champion in program history, Lily Borgenheimer. The 200-yard breaststroke champion is back as a redshirt senior this season. Colorado School of Mines is picked to finish second.
The men's team, which placed sixth at nationals behind diver Isaiah Cheeks, who won the 3-meter national title, and Ben Sampson, the national runner-up in the 200 backstroke, received four of five first-place votes from the coaches, with Oklahoma Christian picked second.
The Mavericks host the Intermountain Shootout Sept. 30-Oct. 1 to open the season.