Fifteen different players scored, and Colorado Mesa didn’t allow a goal until 7 minutes, 40 seconds remained in the third quarter Monday in a 21-5 rout of Coker University in Hartsville, South Carolina.
By the time the Cobras (0-3) scored, the Mavs (2-1) led 12-0. Trent Pernell and JJ Brummett scored three goals each for CMU, which led 10-0 at halftime, and Gavin Wallace and Jake Keyes scored two goals apiece.
The Mavericks took a whopping 62 shots to Coker’s 19, and had twice as many ground balls, 48-24. CMU won 27 of 30 faceoffs.
Hunter Holcomb had three assists and scored one goal, and Alex Blatt had a pair of assists to go with his one goal. Reece Sullivan made five saves in the first half for the victory, with Mac Bayless allowing five second-half goals and making one save.
Women’s College Basketball
Martin earns fourth RMAC honor
Mariah Martin played all but nine minutes of Colorado Mesa’s three games last week, and led the Mavericks to a 3-0 record, all on the road.
For the fourth time this season, the CMU point guard was selected the RMAC offensive player of the week. She averaged 25.3 points a game and shot over 47% from the field. She made all 12 free throws, had 22 assists, 23 rebounds, nine steals and committed only 12 turnovers in 111 minutes of playing time.
Colorado Mesa (19-4, 14-4 RMAC) plays its final two home games of the regular season this weekend, hosting Regis (11-13, 7-11) and Colorado Mines (21-3, 16-2).