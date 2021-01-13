College Basketball
CMU men ranked ninth in nation
The Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team moved up one spot to No. 9 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches rankings on Tuesday, tied for the highest ranking in program history.
The Mavericks (7-0, 7-0 RMAC) were ranked as high as ninth in the 2009-10 season.
Colorado School of Mines moved from No. 4 into the No. 1 spot in the nation after former No. 1 Northwest Missouri State, No. 2 Lincoln Memorial and No. 3 West Texas A&M all lost. The Orediggers (8-0) received 13 of 16 first-place votes after an idle week.
CMU is back on the road this weekend at Metro State and Colorado Christian.
Siemons earns RMAC defensive award
Kelsey Siemons averaged seven rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots in two games last week for Colorado Mesa and was selected the RMAC women’s defensive player of the week.
The 6-foot-1 senior from Tucson scored 14 points against CU-Colorado Springs and seven against Black Hills State. She had three blocked shots and hit a key 3-pointer against the Yellow Jackets, helping CMU avenge its only loss of the season.
Siemons leads the RMAC with 14 blocked shots.
College Wrestling
Mavs’ dual against Adams pushed back
Colorado Mesa has altered its wrestling schedule this week, pushing its dual against No. 10 Adams State back to the weekend.
Originally scheduled for Thursday night, the teams will have a varsity dual on one mat starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Brownson Arena, with extra matches for wrestlers not in the varsity lineup on an adjacent mat, also starting at 4 p.m.