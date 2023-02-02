There might be a change in coaches, but there's no change when it comes to which men's lacrosse team is expected to win the RMAC championship this season.
Colorado Mesa received three of four first-place votes in voting amongst conference coaches and is picked to win the title, with Westminster picked second. Adams State and CSU Pueblo tied for third.
The Mavericks elevated Troy Moyer to head coach after Vince Smith resigned over the summer, but the former defensive coordinator of the Mavs has a veteran team returning from a 14-4 season.
Dylan Checketts, their faceoff man who won 72% of his faceoffs last season, second in the nation, is one of 11 all-conference players returning. CMU opens the season Feb. 18 at Colorado College.
The women's team is picked to finish second in the RMAC, and will open the season March 3 as the No. 22 team in the nation.
The Mavericks return three first-team all-RMAC players, midfielder Ali Bryant, attacker Taylor Jakeman and defender Kelsey Viger, and were voted second by the conference coaches.
After a conference runner-up finish last spring, the Mavericks received one first-place vote and 20 points to sit behind defending RMAC champion Regis, which received the other five first-place votes and 20 points in the voting. CU-Colorado Springs is picked third.
CMU will be tested right off the bat, hosting No. 5 Grand Valley State in the March 3 opener — Regis will also play Grand Valley State at Community Hospital Unity Field on March 5.