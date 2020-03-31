College Basketball
CMU’s Turner earns All-America honor
Colorado Mesa guard Daniella Turner has received honorable mention All-America status from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
The junior from Boca Raton, Florida, is the sixth player in the past eight seasons to earn All-America honors from the WBCA. Turner provided instant offense off the bench all season, averaging 15.8 points a game to lead the Mavericks to the RMAC regular-season and tournament championships and a berth in the South Central Region tournament, which was canceled by the NCAA.
Turner scored in double figures in 23 games and scored 20 or more points 11 times for the Mavs, who finished the season 26-5.