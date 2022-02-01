Mariah Martin averaged 24.6 points and six assists in three games last week and on Monday was selected the RMAC women’s offensive player of the week.
The Colorado Mesa point guard hit a season-high five 3-pointers against Fort Lewis on Friday and has reached double figures in each of the Mavericks’ past four games and nine this season.
Kelsey Siemons was voted the RMAC defensive player of the week after dominating the boards. The senior forward averaged 12.6 rebounds a game and blocked seven shots. Against the Skyhawks she had her third double-double of the season, scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds — she also had five assists.
Also on Monday, Siemons and Dani Turner were selected to the women’s RMAC All-Academic first team.
Siemons has a 4.0 GPA in biology and Turner has a 3.61 GPA in exercise science.
Three other players, Sophie Anderson (3.85, energy/land management), Savannah Domgaard (4.0, psychology) and Sophie Hadad (3.489, kinesiology), made the honor roll.
Student-athletes must have a 3.3 or higher GPA, been at the institution for two consecutive semesters and use a season of competition to be eligible for the all-academic team.
This is the fourth consecutive season that Siemons has made the first team. Turner has been on the honor roll the past three seasons and Anderson has been on the honor roll four times.
The women’s basketball team had a 3.647 GPA in the fall semester, the highest team GPA in the athletic department.
Trevor Baskin made the men’s first team All-Academic team. A redshirt freshman, Baskin, who has not declared a major, has a 3.59 GPA. Reece Johnson (3.98, exercise science) and Levi Dombro (4.0 environmental science) made the honor roll.