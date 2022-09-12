CMU women win three titles in tennis opener Sep 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Makenna Livingston defeated Isabel Heras of Metro State in the A Singles women's championship match Sunday in the MSU Denver Invitational, one of three titles for the Colorado Mesa women's team.The two-day tournament was plagued by weather delays, with teams playing until nearly midnight on Saturday, and some brackets not finishing Sunday so teams could travel home after more delays.Livingston won the championship match 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 10-8.Kristen Thomas won the B Singles final, defeating the Roadrunners' Marie Cool 4-6, 6-4, 10-6. The Mavericks' Paige Furin reached the B semifinals before losing to Cool.Thomas and Jane Steur won the B Doubles title over Monica Guarin and Kayla Myburgh of Metro, 6-1. Livingston and Issy Coman reached the finals of the A Doubles bracket, but that match was not played.Jamison Pfingston went 4-0 in the men's tournament. The redshirt freshman was 3-0 in singles and reached the B Singles final, which was not played.Tyler Landen went 2-1 in the A Singles draw, reaching the semifinals.Diogo Manzano and Henry Scheck also reached the finals of the B Doubles bracket, where they were to have played Pfingston and Jandre van Wyk. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Final Doubles Sport Tournament Makenna Livingston Single Semifinal Jamison Pfingston Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 0% 56° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/56° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:51:59 AM Sunset: 07:29:01 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunday Night A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 61° 93° Mon Monday 93°/61° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:52:54 AM Sunset: 07:27:24 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 24% 58° 75° Tue Tuesday 75°/58° Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:53:48 AM Sunset: 07:25:47 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: SSE @ 13 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wed 59% 56° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/56° A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 59% Sunrise: 06:54:43 AM Sunset: 07:24:10 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thu 24% 55° 77° Thu Thursday 77°/55° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:55:37 AM Sunset: 07:22:33 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 14% 56° 82° Fri Friday 82°/56° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 06:56:32 AM Sunset: 07:20:55 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 57° 85° Sat Saturday 85°/57° Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:57:27 AM Sunset: 07:19:17 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business