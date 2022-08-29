Just more than one minute after scoring the tying goal Sunday, the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team gave up the go-ahead goal to Western Oregon in a 3-2 loss.
A hand ball in the box awarded the Mavericks (0-2) a penalty kick with 6:54 to play. Lila Dere put the ball in the far corner to tie the game 2-2, and the Wolves (2-0) moved the ball into the attacking third.
Mesa attempted to clear the ball, but Western Oregon regained possession and Lulu Sadler sent a high chip shot over CMU’s defense. Goalkeeper Ella Harrison got her fingertips on the ball, but it glanced off her and into the net with 5:45 remaining.
The Mavericks drew a foul with 1½ minutes left and a free kick in the final minute was turned away.
Addie Randel opened the scoring in the first half for the Mavericks, connecting on a shot in the lower right-hand side of the net, but just more than a minute later, Western Oregon tied it with a high ball in the left side.
The Wolves took a 2-1 lead in the 82nd minute before the Mavericks earned a corner kick at the 83:00 mark. The ball was played into the box, where Olivia Johnsrud was called for a hand ball, and Dere easily beat the keeper for her second goal of the season.
After Western Oregon took the lead, Dere had a shot to tie it again, but the ball was blocked. Colorado Mesa took 15 shots, putting eight on goal, with the Wolves taking 14 shots, six on goal.