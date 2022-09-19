A pair of first-half goals was plenty for the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team Sunday, but the Mavericks weren’t finished in their 6-0 rout of Black Hills State.
In the RMAC opener, the Mavericks (3-3-1, 1-0-0 RMAC) put 13 of 16 shots on goal, and defensively allowed the Yellowjackets (0-3-2, 0-1-0) to take only four shots.
Lila Dere scored two goals, reaching double digits in goals only seven games into the season — she scored 15 last season, which led the RMAC, and now has 10.
Her first goal came 5 minutes, 16 seconds into the game, and Mira Houck added another at the 21:24 mark.
Dere, Addie Randel, Evelyn Hammer and Izzy Sorge all scored in the second half. Chloe Dody made one save in the first 70:15 of the game, and Savannah Harvey finished up, but did not face a shot on goal.
Mavs drop close game at Pueblo
Fernando Morales connected on a penalty kick in the 30th minute Sunday in a nonconference game against CSU Pueblo, but the No. 10 Colorado Mesa men’s soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision in Pueblo.
A shot by Joao Pedro Moraes was deflected, and he raced after the ball, getting to it just before CSU Pueblo keeper Nils Roth. Roth tackled Moraes at the edge of the goal box, awarding the Mavericks a penalty kick, which Morales easily converted. Shjoh Andrews tied it and Ricardo Schroeder scored with just more than one minute to play in the first half.
Mesa (5-2-0) managed only three shots in the second half in the final nonconference game of the season.