CMU's annual rodeo weekend approaching
Colorado Mesa University's club rodeo team is kicking off its annual Maverick Stampede with Thursday's Steer Stroll, an on-campus cattle drive that begins at noon at The Plaza.
The Maverick Stampede will take place over two days at Mesa County Fairgrounds, with Friday's rodeo beginning at 7 p.m. and Saturday's beginning at 6 p.m. Gates will open one hour prior to each start time.
Students will be able to use their MAVcard for free entrance both evenings. For all others who wish to attend, tickets can be purchased at the gate or in advance at https://coloradomesa.universitytickets.com/w/default.aspx.
College Golf
Walters, More help Mesa women finish third
TUCSON, Ariz. — Elly Walters and Hannah More tied for 13th place Tuesday at the West Texas A&M Desert Invitational to lead Colorado Mesa to a third-place finish. Walters shot a 2-over-par 74 to move up 23 spots on the leader board and More shot a 5-over-77 in the final round.
No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce ran away with the team title with a two-round score of 603, eight strokes better than second place and host West Texas A&M.
Colorado Mesa will be off until the RMAC Championships beginning on April 18 at Wigwam Golf Course in Goodyear, Arizona.
Maverick men tie for sixth in Arizona
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Colorado Mesa men's golf team enetered Tuesday's final round of the Mustang Intercollegiate at Palm Valley Golf Club in second place. After shooting a 13-over-par 301 on the day, the Mavericks finished tied for sixth.
Peter Grossenbacher was the top finisher for Mesa, shooting an even-par 72 in the final round to finish seventh. Ethan Bishop had an eagle in the second round and finished finished in a tie for 16th.
Colorado Mesa will be back in action at the Southern Colorado Masters at Pueblo Country Club on April 12.