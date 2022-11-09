CMU's Brown earns state honor

Keenan Brown's breakout game against Chadron State caught the eye of the National Football Foundation Colorado Chapter, which voted him its player of the week.
Brown, a redshirt junior from Denver who transferred to Colorado Mesa from Colorado State, caught 10 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, all career highs. Both TDs came on plays of 35 or more yards in the Mavericks' 38-37 overtime victory.
Also nominated for the state award were Haaziq Daniels from Air Force, Jordyn Tyson from Colorado, Tory Horton from Colorado State and two RMAC players, Colorado Mines QB John Matocha and CSU Pueblo wide receiver Andrew Cook.
The Mavericks play their final game of the season at 1 p.m. on Saturday against New Mexico Highlands at Stocker Stadium.
College Volleyball
Mavs' VanDeList is RMAC academic player of the year
Sabrina VanDeList was voted the RMAC academic volleyball player of the year on Tuesday.
The redshirt sophomore setter from Fort Collins has a 4.0 grade-point average in elementary education and is one of two CMU players on the first team.
Tye Wedhorn, a senior middle blocker from Glenwood Springs, made the first team with a 3.929 GPA in international business. She graduated last spring and is now working toward her MBA.
Eight other players made the honor roll: Libby Borgerding (3.774, nursing), Maddi Foutz (3.821, fitness & health promotion/exercise science), Sierra Hunt (3.9, accounting), Hahni Johnson (3.729, kinesiology/K-12 education), Kerstin Layman (3.404, exercise science), Sydney Leffler (3.828, exercise science), Brooklyn Leggett (3.370, graphic design) and Jordan Woods (3.660, counseling psychology).