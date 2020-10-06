College Golf
Kyle Pearson leading CMU in Pueblo
Kyle Pearson is tied for third heading into today’s final round of the Samuel Proal Invitational at Walking Stick Golf Course in Pueblo.
Only two teams completed the second round before dark, with CMU sitting at 3-under-par 285. The second round will be completed this morning, with the third round to follow.
Pearson shot a 68 in the morning round and 71 in the afternoon for a two-round 5-under 139. Dane Anger is at even-par 144 after rounds of 1-over 73 in the morning and 1-under 71 in the afternoon.
Hannah More tied for 13th in the women’s West Texas A&M Fall Invitational in Amarillo, Texas.
More shot rounds of 79 and 75 to lead CMU to fourth place with a 627 (317-310). West Texas A&M won at 597.
Elly Walters tied for 19th at 12-over 156.