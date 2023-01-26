Men's Lacrosse
CMU tops RMAC preseason poll
The Colorado Mesa men's lacrosse team finished with nine points and all three possible first-place votes in Wednesday's preseason RMAC poll, as each head coach ranked the other three conference opponents without voting for their own team. Westminster was second in the poll with CMU's first-place vote and a total of seven points. Adams State and CSU Pueblo finished tied for third with both programs receiving four points.
Last season the Mavs won the RMAC tournament title by beating Westminster and return several contributors from that team, including a pair of 2022 honorable-mention All-Americans in redshirt junior midfielder James Steinke and junior faceoff specialist Dylan Checketts. Also returning are two-time RMAC attacker of the year Hunter Holcomb and reigning RMAC freshman of the year Caden Hathaway.
The Mavericks open the season under new coach Troy Moyer at Colorado College on Feb. 18.
College Track & Field
Mavs' MacGill, Thompson earn RMAC athlete of the week honors
Colorado Mesa's Kira MacGill and Justin Thompson were both recognized as Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference athletes of the week after their performances last weekend at the Western Colorado Open.
MacGill, a redshirt sophomore, was honored as the RMAC women's track athlete of the week for the first time in her career after winning the mile by nearly 25 seconds in Gunnison with an actual time of 5 minutes, 10.83 seconds. With the altitude and track-size adjustments, her time converts to 4:54.31 and ranks her fourth on the NCAA Division II National Performance list this year.
Thompson, a redshirt junior, won both the high and long jump events and has now been recognized as the RMAC men's field athlete of the Week five times in his award-winning career.
He set a NCAA Division II Championship provisional qualifying mark of 7.36 meters (24 feet, 1¾ inches) in the long jump and is tied for 10th on the national performance list this season. He also cleared 2.00 meters (6-6.75) in the high jump to sit in a third-place tie on the RMAC list.
College Swimming & Diving
Mesa trio picks up RMAC awards
Colorado Mesa University swimming and diving standouts Kyra Apodaca, Lily Borgenheimer and Isaiah Cheeks were all again recognized by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference on Wednesday.
Apodaca was selected as the women's diver of the week for the fifth time this season and the sixth of her career, Borgenheimer was tabbed as the women's swimmer of the week for the fourth time this season and the ninth of her career and Cheeks was picked as the men's diver of the week for the sixth time this season and his career.
Apodaca booked a trip to the NCAA Championship site as she scored a season-best 255.20 points on six dives off the 1-meter board to finish third. Borgenheimer won all four of her individual events against the Division I competition at the Air Force Winter Invite — 100-yard breaststroke, the 200 breaststroke the 200 individual medley and the 400 IM.
Cheeks again led the Maverick men's divers, placing fourth on both the 1- and 3-meter boards.