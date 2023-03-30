CMU's Crouch selected to NFCA national player of the year watchlist
Colorado Mesa University right fielder Rylee Crouch was selected Thursday to the 2023 Tucci/NFCA player and pitcher of the year watchlist, which was announced by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
The sophomore out currently leads Division II with 19 home runs, 52 RBI and a 1.108 slugging percentage.
The NFCA's watchlist was selected by the association's Division II All-America Committee.
New in 2023, the list is broken down into the eight NCAA Regions (Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West) with up to 15 student-athletes represented in each region.
Crouch, who has homered in each of the past four games, was one of three RMAC players on the South Central Regional list.
College Swimming
Mesa men lead nation with four Academic All-Americans
The Colorado Mesa men's swimming and diving team had a national-leading four members recently selected to the NCAA Division II Academic All-America Team as selected by College Sports Communicators.
Lane Austin and Ben Sampson were first-team selections and Mahmoud Elgayar and Jacob Troescher were second-team picks.
The Maverick women also had three selections.
Austin, Sampson and Elgayar have all been previously recognized and the honor is the first for Troescher.
Austin finished his undergraduate career with a 3.68 GPA while majoring in business administration/marketing. He was selected as the RMAC's Academic Athlete of the Year in both 2020 and 2021 and earned 12 All-America honors in his career.
Elgayar, a mechanical engineering major with a 3.54 GPA, wrapped up his career with 15 all-America honors, the most of any male athlete in any sport in CMU history.
Sampson, a sport management major with a 3.888 GPA, was selected as the NCAA Division II National Swimmer of the Year by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America after winning the national titles in both the 200-yard individual medley and 200 backstroke. The redshirt sophomore now has 14 career All-America honors.
Troescher, a sophomore, has a 3.83 GPA as a computer science major and was selected for his second straight NCAA Championship and represented the Mavs in four events.