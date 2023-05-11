Colorado Mesa senior Elly Walters was selected the RMAC academic player of the year for women's golf, announced Wednesday.
Walters, a senior from Rifle, has a 4.0 GPA in business administration and is one of two CMU players on the first team. Sophomore Cassidy Phelan also has a 4.0 GPA in business marketing.
Walters placed fifth in the RMAC Championships and had a stroke average of 76.4 this season, which is among the top 150 in Division II.
Two Mavericks made the men's team, Yael Chahin, a junior with a 3.74 GPA in studio art, and junior Pablo Diaz, who has a 3.90 GPA in finance and international business.
College Softball
CMU's Jorissen selected to NFCA All-Region Team
Colorado Mesa University first baseman Sarah Jorissen was picked for the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's NCAA Division II All-South Central Region Team on Wednesday.
Jorissen hit .349 (53-152) and hit 11 doubles, a triple and four home runs during the season, with 26 RBI, 17 walks and 23 runs scored. Jorissen finished the year with a .513 slugging percentage and .408 on-base percentage.
She was also solid defensively, committing just five errors while racking up a .983 fielding percentage.
The Mavericks have had at least one NFCA All-Region pick in each of the past seven full seasons dating back to 2016.
Women's College Lacrosse
Davis, Viger lead three Mavs on IWLCA All-Region teams
CMU placed a program-record three players on the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association NCAA Division II All-Midwest Region teams Wednesday.
Midfielder Kiley Davis and defender Kelsey Viger were first-team selections and midfielder Ali Bryant was a second-team pick.
Davis is CMU's first-ever three-time IWLCA all-region honoree after being on the second team in both 2021 and 2022. She and Viger are the first Mavs to earn first-team recognition since Olivia Hayden and Erin Koehler in 2019.
Davis scored 56 goals this season, the third highest total in Maverick history. She also leads the RMAC with 120 shots, 84 of which were on goal, and had double-digit totals for ground balls (27), caused turnovers (15) and assists (11) to finish the season with 67 total points.
Viger was named the RMAC's defensive player of the year and her 54 caused turnovers were the most of any player in the RMAC and nearly equal to the second and third place players combined. Viger also ranks fourth nationally with her per-game average of 3.18 caused turnovers and claimed 37 ground balls.
Bryant finished with 19 goals, 18 assists, 44 ground balls, 20 caused turnovers and 85 draw controls.