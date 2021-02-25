In accordance with relaxed regulations from Mesa County Public Health, District 51 has increased its capacity for high school athletic events to 150, allowing for more spectators in the stands.
At the beginning of the season, spectators weren't allowed to events, as gyms could only contain 50 people, including teams, coaches, officials, game workers and others.
Shortly after the winter sports season began, however, athletes were allowed to bring two spectators to events. Under current guidelines, more family members, fans and students will be able to purchase tickets.