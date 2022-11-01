Lila Dere’s record-setting season ended Sunday in the RMAC women’s soccer quarterfinals, and Monday she started picking up conference awards.
The reigning conference player of the year, Dere was selected the conference’s academic player of the year, with a 3.73 grade-point average in business entrepreneurship.
Dere, a redshirt sophomore from Grand Junction (Fruita Monument High School) made the all-academic first team along with Michaela Dangler, a redshirt junior defender from Grand Junction (Fruita Monument), who has a 4.0 GPA in elementary education.
David Peters, a redshirt sophomore midfielder from Colorado Springs, made the men’s all-academic team. Peters has a 4.0 GPA in exercise science.
The Mavericks had 11 players make the men’s honor roll and 15 on the women’s honor roll.
High School Cross Country
FM girls, Central boys top SWL team
The Fruita Monument girls and Central boys dominated the All-Southwestern League cross country team, announced Monday.
The Wildcats placed four runners on the seven-member girls first team, and the Central boys took four of the seven first-team spots.
Ella Unrein, Mackenzie Black, Addison Eyre and Miranda Deeths made the girls first team, with Central’s Shalom Trowbridge, Jackson Edwards, Alex Fisher and Sam Garmany on the boys first team.
College Volleyball
Layman top RMAC defender
Colorado Mesa libero Kerstin Layman passed 1,500 career digs over the weekend, and on Monday was selected the RMAC defensive player of the week.
The senior from Littleton had 38 digs in matches against Chadron State and Colorado School of Mines, giving her 1,510 in her career. She’s first in the conference in digs per set, averaging 5.22 per set.
The Mavericks (19-4, 14-2 RMAC) have won 11 straight matches and moved up four spots in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll to No. 15.