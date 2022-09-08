District posts GJHS coach jobs SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Sep 8, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print School District 51 has posted the job openings for a head wrestling coach and a head baseball coach.The postings come after Kyle Sand resigned as wrestling coach on Monday and Will Dixon resigned as baseball coach on Aug. 22.The postings and applications can be found by following links under the employment tab of the district’s website, d51schoos.org. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Baseball Coach Job Coach Work Internet Posting Wrestling District School District Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 0% 63° 100° Wed Wednesday 100°/63° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:48:20 AM Sunset: 07:35:20 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 64° 100° Thu Thursday 100°/64° Plenty of sun. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:15 AM Sunset: 07:33:45 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 62° 96° Fri Friday 96°/62° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:50:09 AM Sunset: 07:32:10 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 60° 87° Sat Saturday 87°/60° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:51:03 AM Sunset: 07:30:34 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 61° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/61° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:51:58 AM Sunset: 07:28:57 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 61° 87° Mon Monday 87°/61° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:52:52 AM Sunset: 07:27:21 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 23% 60° 85° Tue Tuesday 85°/60° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 06:53:46 AM Sunset: 07:25:44 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business