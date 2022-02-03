Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
If anyone still has that college hockey itch, this weekend might be the last opportunity to scratch it.
The Colorado Mesa University club hockey team plays its final two games of the season tonight and Saturday, both against Western Colorado University, at Rivercity Sportplex.
The puck drops at 7 p.m. tonight and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:18:36 AM
Sunset: 05:37:35 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 07:17:37 AM
Sunset: 05:38:46 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
Sunrise: 07:16:38 AM
Sunset: 05:39:57 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:15:37 AM
Sunset: 05:41:07 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:14:34 AM
Sunset: 05:42:17 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
Clear. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Sunrise: 07:13:30 AM
Sunset: 05:43:28 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:12:25 AM
Sunset: 05:44:38 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 8 mph
Mainly clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.