Damar’ren Mitchell became one of the best cornerbacks in the nation last season. Now, the former Colorado Mesa standout has a chance to showcase his talent in front of professional scouts.
Mitchell announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he received an invitation, and was accepted, to the XFL Texas Showcase in Arlington on July 24.
Mitchell is a native of Magnolia, Texas, and played at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette before coming to Grand Junction. He was a first-team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference player in the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons, and a second-team All-American by the Associated Press in 2021.
In 24 games as a Maverick, Mitchell had 159 tackles (8.5 for a loss), eight interceptions, 19 passes defended, one fumble recovery, one block and one interception returned for a touchdown.
GRAND VALLEY CARDINALS SPREAD WINGS
A pair of Grand Valley High School seniors recently committed pursue athletics and activites in college.
Hayden Grice, who finished third at 285 pounds at the 3A state championship, will wrestle for Western State University. He will study Wildlife and Conservation and aims to become a Department of Wildlife agent.
Peyton Nye also signed with the University of Wyoming rodeo team.
Nye has been a member of the Colorado High School Rodeo Association for two years and has participated in 4H for five years.