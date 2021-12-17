The Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team’s depth came through Thursday night for the Wildcats in a 53-39 win over Green River, Wyoming, in the Flaming Gorge Classic in Green River.
Kylie Wells scored only three points, but in her absence on the stat sheet, Emily Richardson stepped up for the Wildcats (6-1). The senior scored 14 points and was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. The Wildcats outscored the Wolves (2-2) in every quarter.
Richardson led Fruita in points and Megan Counts led Green River with 16 points.
Delta 69, Palisade 29: The Bulldogs got off to a slow start and could never recover in its tournament game against the Panthers in Montrose.
Palisade scored 15 points in the first half and Delta eclipsed that mark in the first quarter.
The loss was the fifth straight for the Bulldogs (0-5) and the Panthers’ (2-0) record remains spotless.
Kyra Birch led the Bulldogs with nine points.
Glenwood Springs 61, Grand Junction 11: The Tigers (0-6) were kept in check by the Demons (3-3).
Riley Applegate led Grand Junction with seven points and Joslyn Spires led Glenwood Springs 22 points.
Boys Basketball
Pagosa Springs 57, Palisade 52: The Bulldogs (2-5) entered halftime with a lead, but a slow second half led to their loss against the Pirates (4-2).
Palisade led at the break 33-26, but were outscored 16-10 in the third quarter and 15-9 in the fourth.
Paul Steinke was the top scorer for Palisade with 21 points and Pagosa Springs’ Gunner Dozier had a game-high 25 points.
Grand Junction 57, Montezuma-Cortez 43: Seven players scored for the Tigers (5-4) as they cruised to victory on the first day of the Tiger Invitational.
The offense started slow but was still winning 20-17 at halftime. But then, the Tigers offense woke up in the third quarter while the defense stifled the Huskies (0-4). Entering the final quarter, Grand Junction led 43-27.
Dillon Chapman’s 15 points was the most for the Tigers and JT Carver was the Huskies’ top scorer with 10 points.
Green River 63, Fruita Monument 62 OT: The Wildcats (3-4) lost a thriller to the Wolves (1-3) at the Flaming Gorge Classic in Green River, Wyoming.
After a high octane first half, Fruita led 40-32. Both offenses cooled down in the second half, and needed the extra period to settle things. Fruita committed more fouls, and Green River made the most of its opportunities at the free-throw line to pull away.
Skyler Johnson and Carson Hollingshead had 19 points each to lead the Wildcats and Jax Peterson and Dylan Taylor scored 21 points each for the Wolves.
Football
Four players for Palisade High School and one for Fruita Monument High School were selected to the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) All-State football teams for the 2021 season, as voted by the state’s coaches.
Senior offensive lineman Aaron Harris was the lone Bulldog on the first team for Class 3A. Kevin Sjogren, the senior tight end/linebacker who led the state in tackles for most of the season, made the second team. Quarterback Malakhi Espinosa, who was co-offensive player of the year for the Central West Conference, made the honorable mention list as did running back/linebacker Rhett Ward.
Palisade finished the season 9-3 with a playoff loss to Lutheran in the second round.
For Fruita Monument, senior Armony Trujillo made the second team for Class 4A. The running back/linebacker anchored the defense and was part of a successful backfield trio as the Wildcats went 8-4 and made it to the second round of the playoffs.
Girls Wrestling
The District 51 girls wrestling team beat North Fork 54-6 at a quadrangular at Central on Thursday.
Boys Wrestling
Fruita Monument beat Severance 48-26 in a home match on Thursday. Sullivan Sample, True Tobiasson, Nick Loy, Joe Shepardson, Braxton Stewart, Geno Gallegos, Michael Leon, and Orin Mease all won their matches.
Palisade visited North Fork and won 35-34 on Thursday. Usiel Romero, Brady Russell, Tyrus Despain, Jacob Lee, Keyton Young, Trevin Brannon, and Dawson David all won their matches.