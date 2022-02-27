Fruita Monument grad Snyder makes Air Force history SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Feb 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Riley Snyder starred for the Fruita Monument girls basketball team and has now cemented herself as a legend for the Air Force women's basketball team.Snyder became the Falcons' leading scorer in the program's Division I era on Saturday. The senior forward scored 15 points in the Falcons' loss to Fresno State, putting her career total at 1,531 points in 113 games (about 13 points per game). Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Riley Snyder Basketball Team Sport Game Fruita Monument Point Forward Air Force Scorer Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 14° 39° Sat Saturday 39°/14° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:51:01 AM Sunset: 06:03:46 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night A clear sky. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 21° 38° Sun Sunday 38°/21° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:49:37 AM Sunset: 06:04:51 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 24° 45° Mon Monday 45°/24° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:48:11 AM Sunset: 06:05:56 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 28° 51° Tue Tuesday 51°/28° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:46:45 AM Sunset: 06:07:01 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 4% 31° 55° Wed Wednesday 55°/31° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:45:19 AM Sunset: 06:08:05 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 41° 57° Thu Thursday 57°/41° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:43:51 AM Sunset: 06:09:09 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 32% 33° 54° Fri Friday 54°/33° Afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 32% Sunrise: 06:42:23 AM Sunset: 06:10:13 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Mostly cloudy with some rain or snow showers in the evening. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business