Riley Snyder starred for the Fruita Monument girls basketball team and has now cemented herself as a legend for the Air Force women's basketball team.

Snyder became the Falcons' leading scorer in the program's Division I era on Saturday. 

The senior forward scored 15 points in the Falcons' loss to Fresno State, putting her career total at 1,531 points in 113 games (about 13 points per game).