High School Baseball
FM-Palisade game moved to tonight
Sunday’s overnight rain persisted into Monday, forcing the postponement of Monday night’s season opener between the Fruita Monument and Palisade baseball teams. The game has been rescheduled for 6 tonight at Suplizio Field.
Central’s game Monday at Rampart in Colorado Springs was snowed out. No makeup date has been announced.
College Baseball
Mavericks remain No. 1 in nation
Colorado Mesa remained No. 1 in Monday’s Collegiate Baseball national rankings, with South Central Regional rival Angelo State No. 2.
The Mavericks (30-2), whose series against Colorado Christian was postponed last week, received 240 votes, with Angelo State (31-6) getting 232 votes. CMU plays at CSU-Pueblo this weekend, with Colorado Christian coming to Suplizio Field on May 13-15 to wrap up the regular season.
Also Monday, the NCAA announced some of its predetermined regional sites, with Angelo State receiving the South Central bid. Colorado Mesa submitted a bid to host, proposing playing May 26-28 to avoid conflicting with the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Junior College Baseball
Wabash, Walters atop rankings
Wabash Valley, Ill., retained its No. 1 ranking in this week’s NJCAA Division I baseball rankings, released Monday.
The Warriors (45-3) received nine of 10 first-place votes and 198 points. Walters State, Tenn., (54-4), which won its best-of-three Region 7 first-round series with a 3-2 Game 3 victory over Cleveland State to advance to the four-team regional tournament this weekend, is No. 2.
Central Arizona (43-5) received the other first-place vote and is No. 3. San Jacinto College-North (43-12) is fourth and Iowa Western (45-8) fifth.
High School Golf
Vail Mountain wins own tourney
Logan Hale of Vail Mountain School shot a 68 on Monday to win the Vail Mountain Invitational at Eagle Ranch Golf Course by 12 strokes.
The Gore Rangers had three of the top four golfers in the field and shot a 229 to win the team title on their home course. Eagle Valley was second at 264. Grand Junction was sixth at 370, with Samantha Balint shooting a 102 to lead the Tigers.