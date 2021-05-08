Prep Girls Tennis
Fruita Monument dominates Durango
The Wildcats improved to 2-0 in the Southwestern League with a 7-0 home victory over Durango on Friday.
Lauren Vance at No. 1 singles and Jaidynn Maynard at No. 3 singles both won in straight sets. No. 2 singles player Abby Deeths won her tiebreaker 10-5. The Wildcats' doubles teams of Tessa Reimer and Breckyn Dunn (No. 1), Julia Williams and Mandi Runyan (No. 3) Abby Hawkins and Elizabeth Richardson (No. 4) all won in straight sets. Emily Leane and Savanna Mattas at No. 2 doubles won their third-set tiebreaker 10-4.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Grand Junction loses in Telluride
Grand Junction fell one goal short in its season opener at Telluride, 15-14.