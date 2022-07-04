The 18U Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club lost games on Saturday and Sunday in the highly-competitive USA Premier Firecracker Classic in California.
The first was a 3-1 loss to the So Cal Renegades. Luke Weaver pitched six solid innings in which he allowed three earned runs, six hits and one home run. He had one strikeout.
The lineup could only muster three hits, though. Logan Cardoza was 2 for 3 and scored on a RBI single from Ryder Mancuso in the seventh inning.
The second game featured more offensebut resulted in a 6-5 defeat to NorCal Valley.
The top of the order was stellar. Leadoff hitter Peyton Nessler was 3 for 3 with three runs scored, a triple and a walk. Hitting second, Ben Coleman went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBI and one run. Logan Cardoza and Luke Weaver, the three and four hitters, had two hits and one hit, respectively.
Mancuso threw two innings, allowed two hits, four earned runs, three walks and two strikeouts. Jase Satterfield took over in the third inning and allowed two runs — one earned — four hits and had three strikeouts.
GJ Rockies make interleague deal
The Grand Junction Rockies have traded leadoff hitter Nate Scantlin to the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the independent league American Association, the team announced in a tweet on Sunday.
Scantlin was hitting .331 with 16 RBI and two doubles, but was traded due to the Pioneer League’s cap of three years of service time.