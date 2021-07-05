Gene Taylor’s American Legion Baseball Team dropped both of its games to the Las Vegas Phillies at the Perfect Game Summer Series in Las Vegas on Sunday, 10-8 and 7-1.
In the 10-8 loss, Peyton Nessler, Kaden Manchester, and Lucas Brown each led Gene Taylor’s with two hits apiece and Jesse Gadd hit a two-run triple. Starting pitcher Ty Wytulka had four strikeouts and allowed three hits, but he also allowed seven runs and four earned runs.
In the 7-1 loss, Cole Jones led Gene Taylor’s with two hits and an RBI. The rest of the team combined for three hits and no RBI. Starting pitcher Shawn Meisner pitched five innings, striking out three batters and allowing nine hits.