Baseball
Gene Taylor’s splits opening DH
Kade Bessert threw a five-inning three-hitter Saturday and Ryder Mancuso went 3 for 3 to lead Gene Taylor’s American Legion baseball team to a doubleheader split with the Longmont Oysters in the season opener at Canyon View Park.
Bessert struck out four and gave up only one run in an 11-1 victory in the opener and Mancuso and Kory Christensen each drove in a pair of runs in a 13-hit attack. Taylor’s led 3-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning and put the game away with a six-run outburst. Landon Scarbrough doubled and scored on a base hit by Mancuso, another run came home on a bases-loaded error, then Jadis Clemmer hit an RBI single. Ty Wytulka and Logan Cardoza both scored on wild pitches to put Taylor’s up 9-0.
Longmont won the second game 14-2, taking an early 4-0 lead. Taylor’s cut it to 6-2 after five innings with Bessert and Nick Campbell each driving home runs, but the Oysters scored eight runs in the top of the seventh.
Taylor’s faces the Las Vegas Aces, the American Legion World Series runner-up in 2018, in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Canyon View.
Anderson delivers for GJ in 9th
Jake Anderson lashed a double into the right-field corner Saturday night to deliver the Grand Junction Rockies a 4-3 walk-off victory against Great Falls.
With the game tied at 3-3, Luke Roskam led off the bottom of the ninth with a base hit. He was replaced by pinch-runner Nick De La Rosa, who scored from first base on the line drive by Anderson, bringing the Rockies out of the dugout in celebration.
Dondrei Hubbard drove in a run with a double in the first inning and Austin Elder hit a two-run home run in the fifth, the first of his first career, for Grand Junction, but Great Falls tied it with a pair of runs in the seventh.
Cody Clark, a reliever signed out of Dixie State, got the victory in relief of Israel Fuentes, throwing two perfect innings of relief. Clark struck out five of the six batters he faced. Fuentes struck out nine over the first seven innings, walking only one.