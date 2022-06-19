The Gene Taylor’s 18U baseball team beat Rio Grande 7-5 only to fall 8-5 to Victus Recruits on Saturday.
Colton Romero brought the team out of holes twice with one swing. With the bases loaded, he doubled to score Will Applegate, Ryder Mancuso and Peyton Nessler. On the next at-bat, Cole Jones singled to score Romero. Down 5-4, Romero scored Luke Weaver with a RBI single in the top of fifth inning to tie the game. In th enext inning, Applegated hit a sacrifice fly to score Kaden Manchester.
Cole Jones scored the final run of the game in the seventh when he was walked in.
Josh Weaver earned the win by throwing four innings and allowing only two hits.
Romero was 2 for 4, and Luke Weaver, Nessler and Jones each had three hits.
In the second game, Ben Coleman threw three hitless innings before Victus Recruits scored three runs. Gene Taylor’s was losing 8-0 entering in the bottom of the sixth.
Applegate scored Josh Weaver when he grounded into a fielder’s choice, then scored when Luke Weaver reached on an error. Romero continued his day by scoring Luke Weaver and Logan Cardoza on a triple. Romero scored on a Nick Campbell groundout.
Coleman took the loss after allowing 12 hits and eight runs in 5 1/3 innings. Cardoza was 3 for 3 in the game.