The Grand Junction Rockies made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday.
The team signed Jake Suddreth, team spokesperson Ethan Jordan confirmed. Suddreth made a tweet implying such on Tuesday.
Suddreth played one season for both Brigham Young University and West Texas A&M before playing for the Chicago White Sox’s rookie ball affiliate in the American Complex League (ACL). In the ACL, Suddreth compiled a 5.68 ERA in 12⅔ innings, allowing 19 hits and striking out 18 batters. The 6-3, 215 pound right hander was released by the White Sox on August 8.
The Rockies also traded lefty pitcher Alexander Smith and a player to be named later to the Boise Hawks in exchange for infielder Jacob Cruce and pitcher Ian Kahaloa. Smith started five games this season and posted a 9.1 ERA in 30⅔ innings.
Cruce played for San Diego State University and had a .308 average in 204 plate appearances in his final season. In 277 plate appearances with the Hawks, Cruce had a .285 average with nine home runs.
Kahaloa spent some time in the Cincinnati Reds’ system in 2015 and 2016. With Boise this season, he posted a 1-6 record and a 6.32 ERA in 62⅔ innings with 66 strikeouts.
The Rockies also postponed their Tuesday game against the Rocky Mountain Vibes due to “an unplayable surface,” the team tweeted Tuesday. The Rockies and Vibes will now play two 7-inning games on Saturday, with the first beginning at 4 p.m. and the second at 6:35.