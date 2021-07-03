Baseball
GJ Rockies thumped by Vibes
Grand Junction starter Israel Fuentes gave up five runs in the first inning and the Rockies fell behind 8-1 and could never catch up Friday, losing to the Rocky Mountain Vibes 10-2 in Colorado Springs.
The Rockies (18-17) managed only single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. Dondrei Hubbard doubled and scored on a base hit by Rolando Martinez in the fourth inning and Nate Scantlin singled and scored in the sixth.
Fuentes (1-1) gave up eight runs on 11 hits in five innings. He walked only one and struck out four, but in the first inning, the Vibes (9-26) took advantage of two Grand Junction errors and a two-run double by Manny Olloque to take control.
The Vibes pushed three more runs across in the fourth inning. Grand Junction finished with 10 hits.
The Rockies’ July 4 fireworks show is Sunday night after they face the Vibes at Suplizio Field. The first game of a 21-game homestand is tonight against Rocky Mountain.