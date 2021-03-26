Baseball
GJ Trojans win title in Phoenix
The Grand Junction Trojans 13U travel baseball team went 6-0 in winning the United States Specialty Sports Association Spring Championship Super NIT in Phoenix, Arizona, last weekend.
The Trojans outscored their opponents 98-15 in their first tournament action of the season. Dylan Mather was selected the tournament MVP.
Youth Football
CMU to host free kids camp
A youth football camp for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade is scheduled for April 10 at Stocker Stadium.
The free camp runs from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and will be conducted by Colorado Mesa’s football coaching staff and players. All campers must register at CMUmavericks.com/camps.