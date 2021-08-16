USA Baseball
GJ’s Johnson advances in 12U
Tyler Johnson of Grand Junction made the 12-and-under Southwest Stripes team after the second round of competition in the National Team Identification Series (NTIS) Champions Cup in Anaheim.
The Grand Junction Trojans star was one of 192 players from across the country to advance to the third round of competition and the only player from Colorado to do so.
By the end of NTIS competition, 20 players will earn their spot on Team USA’s team to compete in the U-12 Baseball World Cup in Taiwan later this year.
Minor League Baseball
GJ Rockies game suspended
In a scoreless tie in the top of the third inning, lightning in the Colorado Springs area led to the postponement of the rest of the Grand Junction Rockies’ game at the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Sunday afternoon.
A make-up date to finish the game has not yet been decided.