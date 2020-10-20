Prep Cross Country
Heil, Zastrow top SWL teams
Fruita Monument’s Jadyn Heil and McGinley Zastrow topped their respective Southwestern League all-conference cross-country teams, announced Monday.
Heil was one of three Wildcats on the girls first team, with Ella Unrein and Elaina Arcand also making the list. Central’s Tristian Spence, Mandy Moran of Grand Junction and Willow Lott and Angela McManus of Durango also received first-team honors.
Zastrow and teammate Kien Cogley made the boys first team, along with Paul Knight, Land Lambert, Aiden Quayle and Damian Frausto of Durango and Jonas Graff of Montrose.
Prep Football
Tickets on sale for Central game
General admission tickets for Central’s football game against Palmer Ridge on Friday night at Stocker Stadium are available at https://district51.ticketspice.com/central-vs-palmer-ridge-oct-23. The access code is chs23phs.
All ticket sales are online; no tickets are sold at the gate.
College Tennis
Howe, Kirby lose in ITA finals
Steven Howe of Colorado Mesa reached the men’s finals of an ITA Tour: Fall Circuit tournament over the weekend at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Howe, who defeated teammate Thiago Nejm in the semifinals, lost to Billy McDermott in three sets in the championship match, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Kristen Kirby, who wrapped up her CMU career last year, lost to Brooklynn Ross 6-3, 6-2 in the women’s final.
CMU sophomore Maike Waldburger won the women’s back draw, winning three matches on Sunday and going 4-1 overall.