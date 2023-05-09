Canyon View Park will be a busy place today, but Fruita Monument fans can watch both their girls lacrosse and girls soccer teams in the playoffs.
The Wildcats’ girls soccer team hosts Cherry Creek in the 5A playoffs at Rattlesnake Field at Canyon View at 4:30 p.m. Fruita’s girls lacrosse team faces Steamboat Springs in the Class 4A playoffs at 5:30 p.m. on Horsethief Field at Canyon View.
The Fruita boys lacrosse team plays at Windsor at 7 tonight in the 4A playoffs, and the Grand Junction girls are at Roaring Fork at 6 tonight in the first round of the 4A lacrosse tournament.
Palisade’s girls soccer team plays at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Durango, and Central’s girls host Battle Mountain at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Community Hospital Unity Field at Colorado Mesa in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
High School Golf
’Cats’ Noetzelmann wins D51 title
Cierra Noetzelmann of Fruita Monument won the stroke-play title at the District 51 girls golf championship at Bookcliff Country Club, with Palisade winning the team title.
Each of the three teams entered two players in stroke play, with Noetzelmann shooting an 89. Jadyn Mullaney of Palisade was second with a 92, followed by teammate Ally Seriani with a 93. Fruita’s Kadence Ulrich was fourth with a 98, with Stefani Mendez shooting a 100 for fifth place and Kylee Mull a 114 for sixth place for Grand Junction.
Palisade finished with a 185, Fruita at 187 and Grand Junction 214.
The teams also played an alternate shot scramble, with Palisade winning with a 94 and the Bulldogs’ second team second at 101. Fruita also entered two teams, which tied for third with identical scores of 102 and Grand Junction with fifth with a 163.