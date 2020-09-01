Prep Golf
Montrose wins Tiger Invitational
Jordan Jennings of Montrose and Nic Pevny of Aspen each shot 1-under-par 70 on Monday to tie for individual medalist honors at the Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club.
Basalt’s Garrett Exelbert was three strokes back and Connor Downey of Vail Christian and Fruita Monument’s Josh Stouder tied for fourth at 74. Tyler Sims of Basalt and Noah Richmond of Montrose tied for sixth at 76.
Montrose won the team title at 227, with Basalt second at 230, Aspen third with a 237 and Fruita fourth at 243.
Grand Junction’s Carson Kerr was ninth with a 79 and Alex Morrall of Palisade tied for 10th with an 81.
Fruita’s Kade Hayward tied for 19th with an 84, one stroke ahead of teammate Jack Johnson, who tied for 23rd. Zach Wilson led Central with an 86.