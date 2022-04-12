Walters State (Tenn.) Community College moved back into the No. 1 spot in this week’s NJCAA Division I baseball poll, released Monday afternoon.
The Senators (39-3) traded spots with the 2021 national runner-up, Central Arizona (39-6), as the season enters the home stretch. Wabash Valley (Ill.) College (33-5) is No. 3, followed by Chipola (Florida) College (32-11) and Crowder (Mo.) College (35-8).
Defending national champion McLennan (Texas) Community College (27-9) is ranked sixth.
Regional and district playoffs begin in late April and early May, with the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series starting May 28 at Suplizio Field.
Fans who bought reserved seats last season should have received information on renewing those tickets, with remaining seats going on sale later this month. All reserved and general admission tickets are sold online at jucogj.org.
The pre-tournament banquet will return this year on May 27 at the Grand Junction Convention Center. Ticket information will be announced on jucogj.org when available.
College Lacrosse
Switzer, Brummett earn accolades
AJ Switzer tied his career high with four goals Sunday in Colorado Mesa’s 22-6 victory over CSU-Pueblo and on Monday was selected the RMAC men’s lacrosse offensive player of the week.
Jake Brummett, who won 15 of 16 faceoffs and collected a career-high 15 ground balls was selected the defensive player of the week.
Switzer, a redshirt sophomore attack/midfielder has scored in all 11 games this season for the Mavericks (8-3, 3-0 RMAC), with five hat tricks and three four-goal games. He leads the RMAC with 26 goals.
Brummett, a graduate student faceoff man, transferred to CMU this year from Hampden-Sydney College, a Division II school, to join his two younger brothers, Jed and JJ.
The Mavericks play a pair of nonconference road games this week, at Quincy (Ill.) University and Rockhurst (Mo.) University.
College Tennis
CMU women claim playoff spot
The Colorado Mesa women’s tennis team earned a spot in the Pacific West Conference tournament on Monday.
The Mavericks (11-13) were one of 12 women’s teams chosen for the team dual double-elimination tournament April 20-23 in Surprise, Arizona.
The CMU men’s team did not receive one of the eight berths in the tournament, ending its season 5-15.