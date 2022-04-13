College Softball
Mavs’ Adair is RMAC pitcher of week
Paige Adair picked up her second consecutive RMAC pitcher of the week award Tuesday.
The Colorado Mesa senior went 2-0 with a 0.58 ERA in two games last weekend against Black Hills State, striking out 18 and allowing only four hits.
Adair struck out a career-high 13 batters on Saturday and followed it with a two-hit shutout on Sunday for the Mavericks (33-5, 21-1 RMAC). Black Hills hit .095 against her.
Adair (11-1) leads Division II in fewest hits allowed per seven innings (2.61) and WHIP (Walks+Hits/Innings Pitched) at 0.63 base runners per inning and is fifth in the nation with a 0.84 ERA.
College Lacrosse
Adams State drops women’s lacrosse
Adams State discontinued its women’s lacrosse program on Tuesday, effective immediately.
Colorado Mesa was scheduled to play the Grizzlies in Alamosa on Saturday, but that game will now go down as a no-contest, but will count as a forfeit victory in the RMAC standings.
The Mavericks (8-4 6-1 RMAC) will play an exhibition game Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs against Colorado College after playing at Fort Lewis on Thursday.
The Grizzlies were 0-4 this season and had been outscored 85-2, including a 20-0 loss to CMU in the opening game of the season. Two games last week were postponed because of issues within the Adams State program and once forfeits are factored in, the program will end with a 12-117 record.
Adams State Athletic Director Katelyn Smith said the school will look into the possibility of adding another women’s sport in the future.
College Golf
CMU’s Gillman ties for 4th in Pueblo
Dakota Gillman tied for fourth place, shooting a third-round 76 on Tuesday to lead the Colorado Mesa men’s golf team to a third-place finish in the Southern Colorado Masters at Walking Stick Golf Course in Pueblo.
Gillman shot a first-round 69 and followed that with a 73 on Monday and finished at 218, seven strokes behind CSU-Pueblo’s Andrew Ni.
Peter Grossenbacher tied for 15th for the Mavericks at 223 and Kyle Pearson tied for 17th one stroke back at 224. Yael Chahin tied for 19th at 225 and Timmy Cavarno tied for 38th at 233.
The Mavericks begin play in the three-day RMAC championships Sunday at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.
Baseball
GJ Rockies’ job fair is Friday
The Grand Junction Rockies are having a job fair on Friday during a open house from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the team offices, 1315 North Ave.
The Rockies have summer employment opportunities in concessions, ticketing, ushers and security. Applications are online at gjrockies.com/information/employment.
Prep Girls Tennis
Grand Junction tops Central in dual
Grand Junction defeated Central in a dual 4-3 at Canyon View Park on Tuesday.
The Tigers’ formidable singles lineup of Emma Aubert (No. 1), Emmy Thompson (No. 2) and Natalie Hanks (No. 3) swept their matches.
Aubert bested Adi Hill 6-0, 6-0 and Emmy Thompson defeated Sydney Maurer 6-0, 6-1. Natalie Hanks beat Alexis Wickham 6-0, 6-0.
Central’s doubles teams were much more competitive.
The No. 2 team of Caysee Calton and Lenah Anderson defeated Abby Kearl and Juliette Berry 6-3, 6-4. The Warriors’ No. 3 team of Kenidee Calton and Jennika Quintana defeated Madison Sites and Lily Echanova 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) and the No. 4 team of Claire Dziwisz and Joey Smith beat Sarah Gaumer and Lanie Dougherty 6-0, 6-3.
The No. 1 doubles match broke the tiebreaker with Grand Junction’s Ellie Deherrera and Harper King edging out Jordan Bauer and Tsifira Berger 5-7, 7-5, 10-7.