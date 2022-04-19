Cierra Noetzelmann led Fruita Monument to the Glenwood Springs Invitational championship at River Valley Ranch on Monday.
Noetzelman shot an 85 to win individual honors, with a solid 3-over-par 39 on the back nine — she started on No. 13 — to overcome three double bogeys on the front nine.
The Wildcat junior edged Aspen’s Lenna Persson by two strokes. Jadyn Mullaney of Palisade was third at 98 and Fruita’s Brooklyn Montgomery was fifth at 100. Bailey Loesch, a senior for the Wildcats, tied for ninth at 102.
College Lacrosse
Mavs’ Evans earns RMAC honor
Melanie Evans recorded eight points in last week’s victory over Fort Lewis, earning the Colorado Mesa sophomore attacker the RMAC offensive player of the week award.
Evans scored four goals and had four assists in the Mavericks’ 17-10 victory over the Skyhawks, their only RMAC game of the week after Adams State abruptly discontinued its program.
The Mavericks (9-4, 7-1 RMAC) host Westminster at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Community Hospital Unity Field.
College Golf
Grossenbacher makes big move
Peter Grossenbacher jumped 16 spots on the men’s leader board after a second-round 4-under-par 68 in the RMAC men’s golf championships at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.
Grossenbacher was 3-under on the front nine and is tied for ninth at 143, six strokes behind CSU-Pueblo’s Andrew Ni.
The Mavericks moved up one spot into sixth at 584.
Kyle Pearson also made a big move after his first-round 80. The Mavs’ No. 1 player shot a 66 and is tied for 17th, up 25 spot.
The ThunderWolves lead the team race at 564.
Elly Walters is tied for eighth, down one spot from the first round in the women’s golf championship, but Myranda Kotlowski climbed 11 spots on the second-round leader board.
Kotlowski, who shot a first-round 81, carded a 74 on the second day of the tournament, and is tied for 15th.
Walters shot 4-over 76 and is at 151. Cassidy Phelan is tied for 17th, up nine spots, after a second-round 75, and the Mavericks moved from sixth into fourth place at 619.
Colorado Christian leads at 592 and CU-Colorado Springs, led by overall leader Julia Baroth’s second-round 69, is second at 596.