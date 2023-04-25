Mountain Bike Racing
Skarda second in premier race
Alexis Skarda, a former cross-country runner and mountain bike racer at Colorado Mesa, placed second in the Sea Otter Classic Fuego XL cross-country mountain bike race in California.
Skarda, 34, completed the 100-kilometer race that traveled over fire roads, singletrack and rugged climbs in the Fort Ord National Monument, in 4 hours, 55 minutes, 41 seconds.
Sofia Gomez Villafane of Heber City, Utah, won in 4:55.13.
Skarda, who grew up in Boulder and now lives in Grand Junction, was in a three-woman group at the head of the pack much of the race. Haley Smith, who won the 2022 Life Time Grand Prix, attacked and caught the lead group with four miles to go. Gomez Villafane used a late surge on the final climb to separate herself and win the first North American off-road cycling race of the season.
The next race in the Life Time Grand Prix series is June 3 in Emporia, Kansas. The premier series has 70 of the world’s top professional off-road racers competing for a $250,000 prize purse.
College Baseball
Mavericks climb one spot to No. 4
Colorado Mesa climbed one more spot Monday in the Collegiate Baseball national rankings.
After sweeping the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs in a four-game series last week, the Mavericks (33-9, 22-2 RMAC) are ranked No. 4 in the nation, jumping past Rollins College, which went 2-1 last week after dropping two of three to CMU the week before.
Angelo State (40-6) is still No. 1 in the nation. The Rams have clinched the Lone Star Conference regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in that tournament, which runs May 5-13.
North Greenville (39-6) is No. 2, with Tampa (33-7) ranked third. Rollins (28-12) is fifth. Metro State, which has won 16 consecutive games but still trails Colorado Mesa in the RMAC standings, is No. 13. The Roadrunners (38-8, 23-5) wrap up their regular season with a four-game series at Colorado School of Mines this weekend.
Each RMAC team has a bye week; Metro’s is the final week of the regular season, so the Roadrunners will be off until the conference tournament begins May 10. CMU travels to New Mexico Highlands this weekend and closes the regular season May 4-6 at home against Adams State.
The May 4 game is fireworks night, with that 6:05 p.m. game at Suplizio Field. The rest of the series will move back to The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
Junior College Baseball
Central Florida new No. 1 team
Central Florida clinched the Mid-Florida regular-season title last week, and Monday moved back to No. 1 in the NJCAA Division II rankings.
The Patriots (46-4) will host a sub-district tournament the first week of May in the hopes of returning to the South Atlantic District tournament and the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Wabash Valley, Illinois (39-9) jumped two spots to No. 2 this week, followed by Walters State, Tennessee (43-8), which was No. 1 last week. Defending national champion Central Arizona (44-8) is No. 4, with Johnson County, Kansas (41-7) rounding out the top five.
Most junior college teams are in the final week of regular-season play, with regional playoffs beginning the first week of May.
Tickets for the JUCO World Series, which runs May 27-June 3 at Suplizio Field, are on sale at jucogj.org. Banquet tickets go on sale May 1 at the JUCO office in the Home Loan building at 4th Street and Rood Avenue during regular business hours.
Prep Roundup
Doubles play lifts Wildcats past GJ
Fruita Monument swept the four doubles matches Monday in a 5-2 victory over Grand Junction.
Sienna Getcher and Solana Rodriguez claimed the No. 1 doubles win against the Tigers’ Harper King and Sydney DeHerrera 6-1, 6-4 — every match was settled in straight sets. Emma Thompson won the No. 1 singles match for Grand Junction, 6-1, 6-4 over Kat Austin.
Girls Soccer
Palisade was shut out 4-0 Monday by Montrose at Community Hospital Unity Field in a nonleague game.
The loss ended a 6-0-1 streak by the Bulldogs (9-3-1), who have two more games remaining in the regular season, both Class 4A Western Slope League matches starting Friday at Steamboat Springs. Montrose improved to 7-5.