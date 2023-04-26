College Lacrosse
Colorado Mesa sweeps RMAC men’s, women’s weekly awards
Kiley Davis scored seven goals last week, including a hat trick and an assist in Colorado Mesa’s upset win over No. 4 and previously undefeated Regis on Sunday. The senior’s performance earned her the RMAC women’s lacrosse offensive player of the week award, the first of the season for the Mavericks.
Davis has a career-high 48 goals this season, which is third all-time at CMU.
Kelsey Viger was voted the defensive player of the week after picking up nine ground balls and causing nine turnovers in the Mavs’ two games. She had six ground balls and forced five turnovers against Regis.
Colorado Mesa can clinch a tie for the first RMAC regular-season title in program history by defeating Westminster this weekend.
For the seventh time this season, the CMU men’s team swept the weekly conference honors, with AJ Switzer voted the offensive player and Mac Bayless the defensive player of the week.
Switzer scored five goals and had two assists for the second consecutive game, leading CMU to a one-goal victory at Westminster. His goal with 2:53 to play ended up being the winning goal.
Bayless made 13 saves in goal against the Griffins, a career high, helping CMU clinch a share of the RMAC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
College Baseball
Mavericks sweep RMAC awards
Colorado Mesa’s Liam Hohenstein and Conrad Villafuerte won the RMAC’s pitcher and player of the week awards, respectively, on Tuesday.
Hohenstein’s complete-game shutout of UCCS last weekend, in which the freshman retired the first eight batters he faced and scattered four hits, earned him his first weekly pitching honor. Hohenstein, who fanned eight and didn’t allow a runner to reach third base in the win, is 5-0 with a 3.10 ERA in and 42 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings.
Villafuerte earned RMAC player of the week for the second time this season. He batted .600 (9-for-15) with two doubles, two home runs, five runs scored and 12 RBI during the four-game sweep of the Mountain Lions. In game two of the series, he was 2 for 3 with five RBI — including a grand slam.
Villafuerte is batting .400 this season with 10 doubles, eight home runs and a team-high 51 RBI.
Tickets on sale for CMU’s
May 4 game at Suplizio Field
Tickets are on sale for the No. 4 Colorado Mesa baseball team’s “May the Fourth Be With You” fireworks game at Suplizio Field.
First pitch against Adams State is at 6:05 p.m. on May 4,
with the first 250 fans receiving a free Star Wars/CMU T-shirt. Fireworks will begin after the game.
Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early at coloradomesa.universitytickets.com.
College Golf
Fruita grad Andersen helps
Doane men win 1st conference title
The Doane University men’s golf team won the Great Plains Athletic Conference title for the first time in 47 years on Tuesday.
The NAIA Tigers led from start to finish over the two-day tournament in Vermillion, South Dakota, finishing the 54-hole tournament with a score of 686 to win by seven shots.
Fruita Monument graduate Blake Andersen was the top finisher for Doane, shooting a 2-over par 74 in the final round for a three-day total of 214. Andersen tied for first and was a part of the three-player playoff to decide the individual champion.
Dordt’s Freddy Bullock won the playoff on the first hole to claim the title.
Mesa men finish fourth, women third at RMAC Championships
The Colorado Mesa men shot a final round 288 on Tuesday to tie for fourth at the RMAC Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada
Pablo Diaz de Castillo shot a final-round 71 to tie for fourth place with a three-round total of 212 and teammate Peter Grossenbacher also shot a 71 and tied for sixth at 213. Yael Chahin also finished in the top 10, tying for eighth at 214.
Elly Walters led the CMU women with a fifth-place finish. Walters shot an 8 over 80 in the final round and finished at 226. Cassidy Phelan also had a top-10 finish for the Mavs, tying for ninth with a three-day total of 230.
The Colorado Mesa women’s team finished third with a 937.