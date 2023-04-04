Colorado Mesa once again swept the RMAC men’s lacrosse weekly honors, with AJ Switzer and Jake Eickelman taking their turn.
Switzer earned the offensive player of the week honor for the second straight week after scoring four goals and registering five assists and becoming the third-highest scorer in a single game in program history with his nine-point effort.
That led CMU to a 23-8 rout of Westminster on Saturday.
Eickelman earned defensive player of the week honors, leading the Mavericks’ back line in keeping the Griffins scoreless in the first and third quarters. He had seven ground balls and caused four turnovers.
College Tennis
CMU tabbed by Pac West
After winning three duals on the road last weekend, including their first against Metro State in seven years, Colorado Mesa’s women’s tennis team was selected the Pacific West Conference team of the week.
CMU had lost 14 consecutive duals to the Roadrunners until Saturday’s 4-3 victory. They then defeated Colorado College 9-0 and CSU Pueblo 7-0. The Mavericks have won four straight duals for the first time since 2021 and are now 10-10 in duals.
They play Hawaii-Hilo in Denver on Friday, then host Colorado College on Saturday at the Elliott Tennis Center.
College Baseball
Mavericks up to No. 19
Colorado Mesa (23-8) moved up two spots to No. 19 in the NCAA Division II Collegiate Baseball national rankings on Monday after winning three of four games against Regis last weekend.
South Central Region rival Angelo State (30-4) is ranked No. 1 in this week’s poll, with St. Edward’s (27-6), also from Lone Star Conference, ranked third. Metro State (26-8) is tied at No. 30 with Young Harris (Ga.)
In this week’s NJCAA Division I poll, Walters State (Tenn.) is still No. 1 with a 33-4 record, followed by defending national champion Central Arizona (35-5) and Santa Fe (Fla.) (32-3). Central Florida (34-4) and Iowa Western (21-2) round out the top five.