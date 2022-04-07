Mavericks’ Coffey selected RMAC women’s field athlete of the week
Josie Coffey, who cleared 5 feet, 7 3/4 inches in the high jump to provisionally qualify for nationals last week, was selected the RMAC women’s field athlete of the week on Wednesday.
Coffey won the high jump event at the Maverick Invite and also had a personal-best javelin throw of 101-9 in the first outdoor meet of the season.
Coffey was just shy of her school record of 5-8.75 in the high jump and ranks seventh in the conference in the early portion of the outdoor season. She was also one of three CMU track athletes to make the conference all-academic first team for the indoor season.
Justin Thompson was selected the academic athlete of the year, adding to his academic honors from the indoor season. The redshirt sophomore from Carbondale has a 4.0 GPA in exercise science and received the RMAC Summit Award and the NCAA Division II Elite 90 award for having the highest GPA among athletes in the conference and the national championships, respectively.
Coffey has a 4.0 GPA and Mica Jenrette a 3.84 GPA, both making the women’s first team. Another 29 CMU athletes made the academic honor roll.
Women’s College Lacrosse
Colorado Mesa routs Westminster
Kiley Davis scored less than four minutes into the game Wednesday night and finished with three goals in Colorado Mesa’s 17-3 rout of Westminster in Salt Lake City.
The Mavericks (6-4, 4-1 RMAC) led 6-0 after the first quarter and 10-1 at halftime.
Brianna Anderson and Taylor Jakeman scored two goals each, with 10 other Mavericks connecting.
Mesa’s offense was efficient, putting 24 of 37 shots on goal, and the defense clamped down, allowing the Griffins (1-7, 1-4) only 18 shots.
Shannon Murphy and Adelaine Charlsen split time in goal, with Murphy making eight saves in the first half and Charlsen one save in the second half — Westminster managed only six shots in the second half, one in the third quarter.